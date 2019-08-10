Aegeus Hits Market Cap of $70,563.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Aegeus has a market cap of $70,563.00 and approximately $3,416.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00261242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.01247759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 38,888,146 coins and its circulating supply is 34,205,309 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

