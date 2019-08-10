Aencoin (AEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59,167.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $59,167.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.28 or 0.04441345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aencoin Profile

Aencoin (AEN) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,681,828 tokens. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

