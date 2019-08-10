Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.34 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00005754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $5,426.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00802574 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

