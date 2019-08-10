AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.50

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76.37 ($1.00), with a volume of 80054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.25 ($1.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.95. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. AEW UK Long Lease REIT’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

AEW UK Long Lease REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWL)

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

