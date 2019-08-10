Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $107.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.31.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $150.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

