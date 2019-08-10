AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $73.67. 531,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,977 shares of company stock worth $11,934,898. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 824.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.