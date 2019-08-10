Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

