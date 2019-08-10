Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $598.28 million, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 11,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $693,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,625 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $192,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.