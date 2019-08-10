AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 163,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald bought 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,138.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $152,825. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGFS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.