AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. National Securities currently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

“ Second Quarter Results. Revenue of $21.2 million beat consensus estimates of $18.9 million, and represented growth of 15%, and 17% on a constant currency basis, as compared to our low-to-mid single digit growth outlook. Margins held firm and free cash flow improved $0.08 per share.



 Debt Outlook. $2.1 million of debt was repaid in the quarter, and on the earnings call management stressed that deleveraging and debt restructuring is its highest priority. We believe the company remains well positioned to deliver roughly $30 million of annual free cash flows in both 2019 and 2020, $40 million of which we believe can be used to improve the $370 million net debt position



 Tailwinds Entering Second Half. The Washington apple harvest appears to be poised for a meaningful rebound, with industry estimates up 18% from 2018. While we expected a recovery from a depressed 2018 harvest, this level would exceed our expectations and would represent the largest harvest since 2014. While AGFS has diversified its revenue base, this harvest still represents the single largest second revenue contributor, and given that AGFS products are based on volume we believe this can be a meaningful catalyst for the third and fourth quarters.



 Depressed Valuation With Meaningful Upside. While we acknowledge risks from the capital structure, we believe the stock has gone well into oversold territory. Given an improving revenue line with strong and stable margins, we believe the company is strong enough to service and restructure its debt. With multiples based on our 2020 estimates of 6.1x on an EV/EBITDA basis and 2.8x on a P/FCF basis, we believe upside potential outweighs the risks from capital structure.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGFS. Roth Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 163,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald purchased 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $128,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,138.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $152,825 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 111,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

