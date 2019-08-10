Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 721,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.