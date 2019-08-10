Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of AYR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aircastle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Aircastle by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

