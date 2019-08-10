Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-$0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $12-14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 million.Airgain also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.05 EPS.

Airgain stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 271,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Airgain’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, CEO James K. Sims sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $62,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,428 shares of company stock worth $503,485. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

