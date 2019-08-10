Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 13.9% After Strong Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 1,143,610 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,125,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $519.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

