Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Down 5.4%

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 1,048,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,311,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

AKRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

The firm has a market cap of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Allison Rappuhn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $337,800 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akorn by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 955,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akorn by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akorn by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 630,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akorn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akorn by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 1,153,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

