Akroma Trading Down 2.6% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $24,339.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.01839937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

