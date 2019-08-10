AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.2-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.23 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.39-1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,862. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.38.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $55,606.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,611.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,304 shares of company stock worth $192,544 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

