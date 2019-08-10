Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Announces Earnings Results

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.64%. Alaska Communications Systems Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ALSK remained flat at $$1.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

