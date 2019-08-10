Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.25-6.65 EPS.

ALB stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.98.

In related news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

