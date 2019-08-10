Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,349. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.52. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

