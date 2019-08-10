Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Insider Thomas J. Andrews Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,450,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,356,951.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARE opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

