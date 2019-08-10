Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Raised by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 10,857,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,889,388. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.