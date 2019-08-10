All Sports Hits Market Cap of $6.27 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $212,045.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.60 or 0.04386289 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.