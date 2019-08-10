Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Receives $177.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.95 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of AGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allergan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,787,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Allergan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Allergan by 166.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

