Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,370.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $17.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,188.90. 843,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $815.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

