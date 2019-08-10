Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $17.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $815.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

