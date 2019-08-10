Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, VP James Paul Rickey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

