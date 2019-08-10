Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALTR traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,575. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15.

In other news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 7,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $272,971.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,344,246 over the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,433 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

