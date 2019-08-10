Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.97 and last traded at $132.86, approximately 2,395,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,197,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.24.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.45, a P/E/G ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,291,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,763 shares of company stock worth $12,302,442. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

