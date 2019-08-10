Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Shares of MO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,660,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,388. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.