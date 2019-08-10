Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIF. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark downgraded Altus Group from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.50. 377,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,300. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total transaction of C$59,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,000,774.17.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

