Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTM. Barclays cut shares of Altus Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $243,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 750,525 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,438,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 78,084 shares during the last quarter.

