Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.81, approximately 11,694,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,916,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Amarin alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $983,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,388 shares of company stock worth $13,041,271 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.