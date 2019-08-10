AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,625. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

