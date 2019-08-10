Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.28-4.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 625,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,110. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

