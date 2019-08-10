Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.28-4.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.070233088-4.109981458 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 625,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

