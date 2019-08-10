American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Director James F. Mcnulty Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $84.04 on Friday. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in American States Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American States Water by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Monday, June 10th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

