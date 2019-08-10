Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) CFO John L. Pierschbacher Purchases 1,250 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) CFO John L. Pierschbacher acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the first quarter worth $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ames National by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

