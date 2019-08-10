Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $12.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.14 million to $12.20 million. First Community reported sales of $11.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $47.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $47.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 253,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,314,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 100,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

