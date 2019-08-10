Analysts Anticipate Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 209,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $156.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.