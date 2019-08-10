Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post sales of $184.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.37 million to $188.54 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $180.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $727.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $722.44 million to $734.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $747.73 million, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $767.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 769.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 577,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,386,000 after buying an additional 403,409 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 127,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 205,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.