Analysts Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $3,952,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.7% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,108,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

