Analysts Expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $20,831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CHSP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 173,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,813. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.