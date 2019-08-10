Analysts Expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $20,831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CHSP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 173,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,813. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

