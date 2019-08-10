Analysts Expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 88,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,144. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ContraFect by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 612,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

