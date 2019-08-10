Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report $834.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $809.76 million to $860.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $812.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 875,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 759.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

