Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 4,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

