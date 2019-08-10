Analysts Expect Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.63 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Palatin Technologies an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of PTN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 1,193,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,040. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

