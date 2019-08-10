Analysts Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.13. 465,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $210,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,055.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

