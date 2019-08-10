Analysts Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ON. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.