Analysts Set $20.50 Target Price for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SONA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

SONA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 41,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

